Iktinos Marble: Positive estimates for 2024 – New projects in the US and Asia

Iktinos is positive about its performance so far in 2024, stressing that the current financial year will be a good year compared to 2023 which was a difficult year for both Iktinos and the marble industry in general, based on sales, the projects to be implemented and the production of the company.

Μore specifically, the sales of the parent company in the five-month period of 2024 amounted to 11.9 million euros compared to 10.2 million euros in the corresponding period last year. In other words, there was a remarkable increase of 1.7 million euros and a percentage of 16.1%. The consolidated turnover stood at 12.9 million euros from 11.1 million euros, during the corresponding period last year, up 16.3% or 1.8 million euros. EBITDA amounted to 1.1 million euros versus 0.3 million euros, up 317% or 0.8 million euros.

Regarding the implementation of new projects in America and SE Asia as compensation for the losses from the Chinese market which is in recession, Iktinos has already undertaken since the beginning of 2024 projects with a total value of 12 million euros which will be executed by end of the year (3 projects in the US worth 4,500,000 europs, 1 project in Vietnam worth 5,000,000 euros and a project in Turkmenistan worth 2,500,000 euros), while the final confirmation of new orders for the supply of marbles worth 10 million euros is expected.

In terms of its production dynamics, Iktinos has strengthened the production of raw materials since the beginning of 2024 with the operation of new quarries.

It should be noted that it is one of the few companies that successfully implements underground mining, emphasizing that the future of its quarries is intertwined with the future of the local communities that host them, leaving a zero footprint on the environment. In this context, the company uses its wind farms, which offer a stable and predictable source of energy at a reduced cost in order to deal with energy costs for its mining activity.