Clothing: Exports on positive track after 1.5 years of downward trend

A small increase of 1.7% was recorded in the exports of the clothing-textile industry chain in April, according to data from the Hellenic Fashion Industry Association (SEPEE). In total the value of exports of the clothing-textile chain amounted to 150 million euros in April 2024 compared to 147 million euros in 2023.

The increase is attributable to higher clothing exports by 7.7%, which reached 70 million euros in value. An increase of 1.6% was also noted in the exports of cotton, while a decrease of 7.4% was recorded in the exports of the textile industry.

It is noted that the rise in clothing exports came after a period of 1.5 years of continuous decline and – according to the Association – is a particularly optimistic development.

Quarterly results

However, the total value of exports of the clothing-textile chain in the first quarter of 2024 was down by 16% and amounted to 613 million euros compared to 735 million in 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, clothing exports decreased by 11%, textiles by 19% and cotton by 23%.

Imports also fell by 3.8%. For the entire clothing-textile industry chain, they reached 1,090 million euros in 2024 compared to 1,136 million euros in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in textile imports was greater and amounted to 10%, while that of clothing was estimated at 1.2%.

Retail sales of clothing in the domestic market rose by 10.7% in April and reached 231 million euros. In the first quarter of 2024, the value of retail clothing sales reached 912 million euros, compared to 866 million euros in 2023, marking an increase of 5.3%.