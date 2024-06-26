Intrakat’s strategic planning focuses on PPP, RES investments and acquisitions

The Intrakat Group’s strategic planning for the coming years, which includes the expansion of the PPP and Concessions portfolio, investments in Renewable Energy Sources (RES), strengthening the presence in the Romanian market, possible acquisitions, but also the development of other activities, was presented to representatives of the investment community, by the vice-president of the Board of Directors and managing director of the Intrakat Group, Alexandros Exarchou.

According to the estimates of the management of the Intrakat Group, the turnover of the group is expected to exceed 2.5 billion euros in 2026, the income before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) to stand close to 200 million euros and the investments in RES and PPP to reach 1 billion euros.

The group’s goal is to undertake new projects in Greece and Romania, amounting to more than 18 billion euros in the coming years, which will be added to the backlog of 5 billion euros.

According to the analysis provided by the company’s management to investors, the upcoming major projects promise significant work for the foreseeable future and Intrakat is well positioned, with particularly low leverage, to ensure their smooth financing and take advantage of market opportunities.

Exarchou also underlined the Group’s interest in its further expansion in PPP and concession projects and left open the possibility of acquisitions of relevant participations, but also of other portfolios of activities, with the ultimate goal of diversifying the Group’s revenue mix in the future.

In addition, there was a wide reference to the potential of the Romanian market, which presents a high absorbency of European funds for large projects, while promoting the use of PPPs and concession projects, which Intrakat is interested in. As the Group’s management pointed out, Romania is a top priority and a vital market and the goal is to quadruple revenues coming from there, as expectations are huge in view of 26 billion worth of projects being auctioned in the next two years in the neighboring country.

The strategic cooperation with PPC

Exarchou also stressed the importance and dynamics of the strategic cooperation with PPC for the joint development of RES in Greece, which will help the Group in the faster implementation of its strategic energy planning, with the aim of increasing revenues from this activity. Already, the company has launched 500MW capacity investments for the next two years and expects to have revenues of 40 million euros from RES in 2026. The head of Intrakat described the cooperation with PPC as a safety net, noting that the energy market is changing and becoming increasingly difficult, amid more competition and tougher financing terms, and partnering with a large, vertical market player, makes Intrakat’s plans more secure.

Moreover, Exarchou announced that as part of the corporate transformation of the Group, which will take place in November, possible acquisitions will be announced in various business sectors and not only in construction. At the same time, Intrakat Group will promote the further development of significant portfolios.