Profile: The 130-million-euro value, the 180% rally and the next big thing in technology

When in the early 90s, Charalambos Stasinopoulos started his career in the software industry, founding Profile, cοuld not imagine that he had a project worth 130 million euros in his hands.

Today, the businessman can boast of having a small “treasure”, which, taking into account the prospects of the industry, can become even greater.

Fintech industry

With studies in Informatics and Business Administration, the founder and president of Profile Software has created from scratch a leading force in the integrated development of software solutions, focusing in particular on the banking and fintech industry.

Lately, it has also expanded in the digitalization of the wider economy, having a backlog of projects amounting to 130 million euros (+70% compared to last year).

Charalambos Stassinopoulos has put Profile on a path of global development for years, going beyond borders and setting foot in markets such as England, France, the Middle East, Scandinavia, Cyprus, the Emirates, Singapore etc.

And of course, the huge opportunity of Artificial Intelligence has not been “lost”, with Profile having launched AI.Adaptive, which is added to the already available banking solutions.

Double digit growth rates

These developments are reflected in the financial data, which consistently show a double-digit growth rate. In 2021 operating profitability increased by 29%, in 2022 by 15% and in 2023 by 18%, reaching 7.3 million euros from 5.4 million.

Even more impressive is the improvement in turnover, which “ran” at a rate of +33%, +25% and +20%, respectively. Somehow, the net profitability of the Group now amounts to 3.8 million euros (from 2 million euros in 2021), with the management looking forward to doubling the sizes in the next 3 years.

A new acquisition underway

As it has been made known by the founder of the company, Profile is quite likely to proceed soon with an acquisition abroad, with the aim of moving up… category and starting to be counted among the big names of the Stock Exchange.

Let’s not forget that until the market correction began, the value of the company listed on Athens Stock Exchange exceeded 130 million euros, or 5.4 euros/share.

Even today, however, when a 16% drop has been recorded, no one is complaining, with 12-month returns of +8%, 3-year returns of +95% and 5-year returns of +180%.