Conference tourism: At least 1 billion euros in lost revenue due to lack of infrastructure

The conference tourism sector in Greece is estimated to contribute more than 2.5 billion to the national economy, an amount which in the medium term under certain conditions could reach 6.5 billion euros on an annual basis, as it was emphasized at the press conference held by the Hellenic Association of Professional Congress Organizers & Destination and Events Specialists – (HAPCO & DES).

The Association requests the support of the State so that conference tourism in Greece develops further, as the existing momentum lays the groundwork to triple its revenues.

As long as the State initiates the resolution of vital issues for the sector, excellent prospects open up for Greek tourism and consequently for the country’s economy, it was underlined.

More than 20 international scientific conferences are being lost

Based on current data, Greece loses annually more than 20 international scientific conferences and more than 100 corporate events due to the non-implementation of specific actions on the part of the State. In fact, we have losses of more than 100,000 conference visitors per year and more than 50,000 corporate event visitors per year, emphasized the president of HAPCO & DES Sissy Lignou and added: “It is a fact that now, due to the lack of infrastructure and availability, the country loses revenues from conferences and events that reach at least 1 billion euros per year.”