Shipping: Greece remains on the white list of the Paris MoU

The Greek flag maintains its quality characteristics and high performance, according to the results of the 2023 inspections by the Paris MoU committee of France during its 57th meeting.

The annual assessment of the report drawn up by this committee, in which a total of 27 countries participate, is based on at least 30 inspections, during a 3-year period, i.e. from 2021 to 2023.

Inspection results are based on overall performance, while flags are ranked against a specific list, which can be ‘white’, ‘grey’ or ‘black’, from quality flags to poorly performing flags that are considered high or very high risk.

It is recalled that in the white list where the flags with the highest ranking are found, there are also fewer controls during the docking of ships in various ports.

The Greek flag is on the white list of flags, 13th in the ranking, with one of the lowest rates of reservations, as between 2021 and 2023 618 inspections were carried out, with 11 reservations.