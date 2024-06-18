Piraeus Bank and Dimand to cooperate in the real estate sector

According to sources, it concerns the creation of the new Piraeus Bank offices in the center of Athens as well as the utilization of a significant area in Lavrio.

During Dimand’s annual general meeting of shareholders, last week, its managing director, Dimitrios Andriopoulos, referred to two strategic agreements of his company, one of which will be announced immediately, without mentioning details.

More specifically, based on the information provided by “Naftemporiki”, the Bank’s new headquarters will be created by the utilization of a property on Korai and Stadiou streets, on the ground floor of which a Zara store is housed.

In addition to developments in the center of Athens, two sides will reportedly also cooperate on the development of a 100-stremmas property in front of the port of Lavrio.

This property belongs to the Euroterra company in which Piraeus Bank participates through STRIX Holdings with a 75% share, Kecrops and GEK Terna with approximately 10% each and Intracom with 5%.

The port of Lavrio is in the process of privatization and utilization with a tender announced by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund in order to develop into a key gateway to and from the Aegean islands.