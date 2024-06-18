OTE Group in “The 50 Most Sustainable Companies in Greece” for the 7th consecutive year

OTE Group has been included in the list “The 50 Most Sustainable Companies in Greece”, recently published by the Quality Net Foundation, since the launch of the Sustainable Development Index “The ESG Index in Greece” and for the 7th consecutive year.

The list is based on the methodology of the Sustainability Performance Directory, which evaluates the performance of companies in ESG criteria (environment – society – governance), as well as their overall approach to issues of Sustainable Development and responsible operation. The 50 leading companies are models of responsible entrepreneurship in Greece, they come from 11 different sectors of the economy and shape the Business Map of Sustainable Development in our country.

Sustainable Development is a key priority of the OTE Group and is integrated into its business strategy and operation. OTE Group’s consistent commitment to ESG-based data disclosure ranks it among international indicators of sustainable development.

Sustainable Development priorities for the OTE Group are: climate neutrality, the circular economy, inclusion and equal opportunities at work, as well as the digital society for all. At the same time, it leverages technology and the possibilities it provides to create a better world for everyone.