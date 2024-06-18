Aegean among the 10 most attractive employers in Greece for 2024

Aegean is among the 10 most attractive employers in Greece for 2024, providing opportunities for employment and continuous professional development in air transport, one of the most dynamic sectors in Greece and worldwide.

According to Randstad and the “Employer Brand” research, Aegean is again this year among the 10 most attractive employers in Greece for 2024, taking 3rd place (for the 2nd year in a row).

At the same time, it also records the best performance in the “travel and tourism” industry, proving its adherence to the strategy it has drawn up since the first day it began its journey, in 1999, putting its people at the center of its activity.

The Randstad Employer Brand Survey (REBR) is one of the world’s most trusted independent ’employer image’ surveys and studies the attractiveness of the largest companies, as perceived by the general public, as well as the preference criteria of potential candidates in a new employer.

According to the survey, the main priorities for employees today are the attractive package of salaries and benefits as well as the pleasant working environment, while a significant increase in the priorities of employees also records the promotion of equality in the workplace – areas in which Aegean has an established corporate culture, policies and tradition for more than 25 years.