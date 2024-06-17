Public utilities’ modernization based on PPC model

The bill of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance for the modernization of public utilities supervised by the Superfund is expected to be put to consultation next week.

According to Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, PPC will be the model for the changes. These changes are expected to focus on actions to attract executives from the market based on formal and professional qualifications. At the same time, there will be organizational changes.

The upcoming bill will also include the provisions for the creation of a new National Investment Fund. The aim is to strengthen development initiatives in cutting-edge sectors, with an emphasis on new technologies and “green investments”.

The new Fund is expected to operate in a similar context to the Sovereign Funds of other countries. It will join the Superfund, while the fair value valuation will be determined by an international company. Its funds are expected to amount to 1 billion euros.