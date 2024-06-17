JTI seeks to represent Japanese values ​​in Greece in the best possible way

JTI’s position as a global player in the tobacco industry with strong business results, innovation and a distinctive work culture was highlighted by Eddy Pirard, President & CEO of JTI, as part of the company’s 25th anniversary celebration.

“I am proud of how we have collectively shaped a successful business model that is consumer-centric, tailored to the needs of individual markets, targeting adults only and maintaining our values guided by the Japanese philosophy of Kaizen – our continuous improvement. So much great work has already been done, leading to transformative and positive change both internally and in the communities in which we operate,” Pirard underlined and added:

“Creating Moments of Satisfaction. Creating a Better Future. Based on this principle, we will continue to provide satisfaction to our consumers, looking forward to a brighter future.”

Optimistic outlook

Having a very strong product portfolio – which includes some of the most well-known brands in the world, Camel and Winston – combined with the investment of 450 billion Japanese yen between 2024 and 2026 in Reduced Risk Products ( Reduced-RiskProducts), JTI plans its further development. Especially the heated tobacco product Ploom will expand its presence from 19 to more than 40 countries by the end of 2026. In Greece, one of the first 10 countries worldwide to welcome the new product, Ploom was launched in October 2023 in Attica and from March 2024 it is in every part of the country, gaining market shares.

Today, with more than 46,000 employees worldwide – and more than 300 directly employed in Greece – and with a footprint in 130 countries, JTI has a strong commitment to not only grow faster than anyone in its industry, but to do so in the most innovative and sustainable way.

On her part, the CEO of JTI Hellas, Lili Zigoslu, noted that “we are happy to celebrate 25 years of JTI and excited that in Greece this anniversary coincides with the 125 years of the establishment of official relations between Greece and Japan. As a leading Japanese investor in the country, we feel a responsibility to represent our Japanese values in the country in the best possible way, business-wise, economically and socially. That is why we are proud ‘official supporters’ of the actions in the context of ‘2024: Year of Culture and Tourism of Greece and Japan'”.