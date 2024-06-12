Intralot: British Columbia State Lottery digital transition project concluded

Intralot has completed one of its most important projects on the other side of the Atlantic, which concerns the transition of the central system of the British Columbia State Lottery and its games of chance to the LotosX Omni cloud ecosystem.

As the company emphasized, this achievement is an important milestone for INTRALOT in North America, paving the way for new projects to be undertaken in the BC region.

In particular, the project makes BCLC one of the first lotteries in the world to adopt a fully cloud-based gaming system, with the aim of enhancing the Lottery’s ability to provide an upgraded gaming experience that meets the changing needs of the player, in harmonization with the unique quality of products and services offered.

Nikos Nikolakopoulos, CEO of the Intralot Group emphasized, “we are honored to be a trusted partner of BCLC, supporting the Lottery’s digital transformation journey and its efforts for sustainable growth in the ever-changing gaming industry.

Intralot’s lottery ecosystem is here to simplify the operation of the Lottery, offering a digital gaming experience to players, significantly reducing time to market and improving efficiency. We would like to express our gratitude to BCLC for their trust and cooperation, which has resulted in a smooth transition to the new system, and we continue our support of the Lottery in contributing revenue to the province of British Columbia in areas such as health, education and community programs.”

The system is now operational with Intralot’s next-generation terminals installed in BCLC’s retail network and other points of sale throughout the province of British Columbia.

Parallel work groups successfully installed approximately 8,000 lottery terminals at 3,400 locations, namely Intralot’s flagship terminal, PhotonX, compact terminals and self-service terminals. INTRALOT’s terminals will help transform BCLC’s retail network by providing advanced functionality, greater security, an improved user interface as well as increased frontline productivity. In addition, the installation of the Digital Signage system will enable the Lottery to actively communicate with players at the agencies.

On his part, Pat Davis, BCLC President and CEO, stated:

“BCLC is pleased to introduce its new gaming system and new terminals to players throughout the region. This transition to Intralot’s new LotosX Omni platform will help grow and modernize British Columbia’s gaming industry while also contributing to the local community. We look forward to this partnership with Intralot as we continue to evolve our product and service offerings. We extend our sincere thanks to all members of Intralot and BCLC for their dedication and commitment to achieving this milestone for us.”