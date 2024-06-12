Thessaloniki: Number of visitors from Turkey to Greece jump in 2023

A significant increase of 90% was recorded in the number of Turks who visited Greece in 2023 compared to 2022.

More specifically, 877,000 people from the neighboring country visited Greece in 2023 from 478,000 in 2022, while Turkey ranked third in the preferences of Greek tourists in the same period.

In 2023, 686,000 Greeks visited Turkey compared with 570,000 a year earlier, marking an increase of 20%.

The figures that show an upward trajectory in tourist flows were presented by Turkey’s consul general in Thessaloniki, Serkan Gedik, in a workshop aimed at strengthening cooperation between Turkey and Greece in the field of tourism and promoting different regions and forms of tourism with a focus on Cappadocia, organized by the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) and the Turkish Culture and Tourism Office in Greece.

Promotion of other destinations

Pointing out that there is great potential, especially regarding Northern Greece, due to the geographical proximity and positive perception of both sides, Gedik observed that tourism campaigns must also present different destinations.

Turkey is not only Istanbul and Greece is not only Athens, the consul general of Turkey underlined and cited as examples Thessaloniki and the Greek islands.