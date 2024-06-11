Ideal Holdings: The deals – From Three Cents to Attica

Ideal Holdings president, Lambros Papakonstantinou, seems to be considering new deals for the company which is currently worth around 300 million euros on the Athens Stock Exchange.

The president of the company, who is particularly active in sales and purchases, is planning to expand the listed company’s portfolio.

During the summer, he is expected to complete the sale agreement of Astir Vytogiannis for a corporate value of 136 million euros.

This strong liquidity, combined with a part of the 100-million-euro bond loan, is expected to create a strong cash base, which will be leveraged for new acquisitions.

In 2022 it sold Three Cents soft drinks to Coca-Cola HBC, while in the same year it completed the acquisition of 100% of BYTE, 100% of Netbull and 75% of Coleus Packaging.

In 2023, he made a surprise move for the acquisition of 100% of Attica Department Stores for 100 million euros, thus penetrating the retail sector, while this year he proceeded with the sale of Astir Vytogiannis, which specializes in the bottling industry and metal packaging sector.

Now, he seems ready for the next acquisition, which will focus on the cyber security, cloud and software sectors – without excluding some surprise moves, as he did last year with the Attica Department Stores.