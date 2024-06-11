ManpowerGroup: Hiring intentions; IT sector the most competitive

Hiring intentions in Greece for the period from June to September 2024 are moving at moderate levels, with total employment prospects of 10 percentage points according to the latest survey by ManpowerGroup.

Greek companies expect employment prospects to have strengthened by 3 points compared to the second quarter of 2024, but weakened by 6 points compared to the third quarter of 2023.

37% of employers expect an increase in hiring

37% of the 525 Greek employers who participated in the survey expect an increase in staff, 23% expect a decrease while 37% do not expect any change, however, the percentage of employers who report difficulty in finding talent remains extremely high (82%).

IT is the most competitive industry in Greece

The most competitive industry in Greece is Information Technology (38%), although intentions in the industry decreased by 5 points from the previous quarter and by 1 point from last year. However, the majority (74%) of IT employers report difficulty in finding the skilled candidates they need.

The industry with the largest increase compared to the previous quarter is Transportation, & Supply Chain with an increase of 14%, recording the highest NEO index (35%) in this industry since tracking began in the second quarter of 2008.

Employment prospects in the Industry and Construction sector in Greece are set at 15%, up 9% from the previous quarter and up 15% compared to the same period last year. In the Finance and Real Estate sector, Greek employers report positive hiring intentions (15%) with a -2% decrease from the previous quarter. The Health and Life Sciences sector is at 10% (-7% from the previous quarter), and the Consumer Goods and Services sector is at 8% (+8% from the previous quarter).

The industries with the weakest hiring intentions

Weaker hiring intentions are registered in the sector of Energy and Utilities where the index stands at -6% (-6% from the previous quarter) and the Communication Services sector with employment prospects of -13% (-38% from the previous quarter and -58% compared to the same period last year).

Charalambos Kazantzidis, CEO of ManpowerGroup Greece, pointed out that “despite the challenges in the labor market and the modest hiring prospects, it is encouraging that there are signs of recovery and optimism in some sectors.”

According to Kazantzidis, the fact that the IT sector records the highest staff demand index (38%) and also that the Transport and Supply Chain sector shows a high NEO index (35%) continues to be interesting.