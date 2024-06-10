ELSTAT: Inflation drops to 2.4% in May

Greece’s inflation fell to 2.4% in May from 3.1% in April, 3.2% in March and 2.9% in February, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Food – non-alcoholic beverages showed a marginal decrease of 0.5% compared to April.

On an annual basis, the increase was 3.1%. For another month, eyes were turned on higher olive oil prices, while in second place with the largest increase is fresh fish.

The largest increases

In the first five places with the biggest increases, on an annual basis, are olive oil with a percentage of 56.8%, fresh fish 12.5%, mineral water-soft drinks and fruit juices 7.7%, sugar-chocolates-sweets- ice creams with a rise of 2.3% and meats 1.9%.

On the contrary, a 1.9% drop was recorded in dairy products & eggs and 0.9% in bread-cereals.

In the energy sector, electricity fell by 13.8%, natural gas by 11.6%, while fuel-oils increased by 5.3% compared to May 2023.

In relation to April, a decrease of 5.6% was recorded in the prices of fresh vegetables, 3.5% in fresh fruit, 2.6% in pork and 2.2% in milk. In contrast, yogurt rose 3.6%, fresh fish 2.5% and poultry 2.3%.