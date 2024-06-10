AADE launches new Registry of Property Ownership and Management

The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) is proceeding with changes that will affect the 7.2 million taxpayers as of September, following the launch of a new online database for landlords and tenants while at the same time it will connect E9 statements with the Land Registry.

According to the AADE operational plan for the current year, a new electronic database will be put into operation as of September in which detailed data will be inserted not only for the properties owned by the taxpayers, but also for the properties they rent.

Therefore, each taxpayer-user of this new Registry will be able to see complete and detailed information on the properties he owns and the properties he uses as a tenant.

Both property owners and tenants will be required to update this new Registry.