Official European election results, with 97.03% of votes counted

New Democracy sets to win the European elections on Sunday, followed by SYRIZA, PASOK, Elliniki Lysi and KKE, with 97.03% of votes counted.
Niki and Plefsi Eleftherias and possibly Voice of Logic will also enter the European Parliament.More specifically:
New Democracy, 27.98%, seats 7
Syriza-Progressive Alliance, 14.94%, seats 4
PASOK -Movement For Change (PASOK-KINAL), 12.86%, seats 3
Elliniki Lysi, 9.45%, seats 2
Greek Communist Party (KKE), 9.29%, seats 2
Niki, 4.41%, seat 1
Plefsi Eleftherias, 3.42%, seat 1
Voice of Logic, 3.06%, seat 1