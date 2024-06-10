Official European election results, with 97.03% of votes counted

New Democracy sets to win the European elections on Sunday, followed by SYRIZA, PASOK, Elliniki Lysi and KKE, with 97.03% of votes counted.

Niki and Plefsi Eleftherias and possibly Voice of Logic will also enter the European Parliament.More specifically:

New Democracy, 27.98%, seats 7

Syriza-Progressive Alliance, 14.94%, seats 4

PASOK -Movement For Change (PASOK-KINAL), 12.86%, seats 3

Elliniki Lysi, 9.45%, seats 2

Greek Communist Party (KKE), 9.29%, seats 2

Niki, 4.41%, seat 1

Plefsi Eleftherias, 3.42%, seat 1

Voice of Logic, 3.06%, seat 1