Ideal Holdings’ strategy plan focused on organic growth and acquisitions

The chairman of the listed company, Lambros Papaconstantinou, pointed out to its shareholders, that the goal of the company is its organic growth, but also its expansion through acquisitions – focusing on areas such as cybersecurity, cloud, and software – creating synergies, adding further solutions and services and serving a very wide range of customer needs.

For this purpose, Ideal also examines other interesting activities of the Greek economy, as the Group’s general policy is the acquisition of medium-sized or even large-sized businesses – and not branches.

The group is already in discussions for the acquisition of IT companies, however, it is also exploring the possibility of acquiring businesses from other sectors.

So far, the course of the sector has been satisfactory, as reflected in the financial results of the first quarter of 2024, which reflect, according to the management, the successful placements of the Ideal group and the efficient subsequent disinvestments, specifically by Astir Vytogiannis and Three Cent.

It should be noted that the annual regular general meeting approved, among other things, the return of capital of 0.20 euros per share.

In the first quarter of 2024, Ideal Holdings announced a 150% increase in its turnover (due to the expansion of IT revenues and the acquisition of Attica Department Stores) and higher profits by 18% (to 4.8 million against 4.1 million euros in the corresponding period last year).