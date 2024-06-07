TotalEnergies: The Xirokampi photovoltaic plant in operation – 1 GW of renewable energy

TotalEnergies put into operation the 70 MWp photovoltaic plant in Xirokampi, in the Peloponnese. TotalEnergies continues its activity in the Greek renewable energy market that began in 2012. It already has more than 400 MW of wind and solar projects in operation, while with new projects under development this number is set to increase to over 1 GW.

The operation of the Xirokampi facility confirms TotalEnergies’ leading position in the solar energy sector in Greece, which in 2022 accounted for 12.6% of the country’s total electricity production.

Construction of the project, located in the Laconia region, began in July 2022. A key challenge was ensuring safety for the team working on the steep slopes of the 75-hectare site.

The 70 MWp solar plant, representing an investment of 52 million euros, includes 123,900 photovoltaic panels mounted on fixed structures. It will generate 120 GWh of “green” electricity per year to cover the average annual electricity consumption of 30,000 local residents.

The photovoltaic plant in Xirokampi is operated and maintained by TotalEnergies engineers and technicians with the aim of maximizing technical and economic performance.

“We are proud to have successfully concluded the project of the Xirokampi plant, which will have a significant impact on the Greek energy mix, as well as supporting our own goals to achieve zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. I would like to thank our partners, the authorities and the team of 60 people at TotalEnergies who showed considerable passion and commitment to conclude this project. After 12 years in Greece, our goal remains to pursue the further development and efficient operation of ‘green’ power plants to consolidate our position as one of the leaders in this field,” said Vincent Giron – CEO Consultant of TotalEnergies Renewables Greece.