RRF: 4th request for the disbursement of 1 billion euro funds

The fourth request for the disbursement to Greece of funds amounting to 1 billion euros from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) for grants corresponding to the achievement of 20 milestones and targets, was submitted to the European Commission by the Alternate Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis.

It had been preceded in April by the corresponding fourth request for the disbursement of 2.3 billion euros from the RRF loan arm after the achievement, actually earlier than predicted, of the goal of signing contracts for RRF loan.

Disbursements to Greece within the framework of the RRF, which are expected in the coming months, amount in total to 3.3 billion euros.

A request was also submitted to the European Commission for targeted technical modifications of the “Greece 2.0” National Plan.

Papathanasis: Another cycle of implementing goals and milestones is completed

In his statement, the Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance, Nikos Papathanasis, said that “with today’s submission of the 4th disbursement request of 1 billion euros for grants from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, another cycle of implementing goals and milestones is completed. Thus, following the 4th disbursement request of 2.3 billion euros for the loan component, the total amount of disbursements will exceed 50% of the total resources that the country is entitled to receive under the National Plan ‘Greece 2.0’. The projects included in the request are the best answer to the complaints about the alleged channeling of resources to ‘the few and the large’. The specific funds will be promoted until the last euro, to further cover the investment gap, to strengthen entrepreneurship, infrastructure, education and health, to improve the daily life of citizens, and of course, to create new and better-paid jobs for all our fellow citizens.”