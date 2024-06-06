Metlen: Metka accelerates public and private infrastructure projects

The president and CEO of Metlen, Evangelos Mytilineos, estimated that the operating profits of the infrastructure sector (so far the smallest activity of the company in question) in 2024 will be 25 million and in 2025 they are expected to double to 50 million euros.

Commenting on the dynamics that Metka has, Mytilineos also said that it could be listed on the Stock Exchange independently, a move that will be considered in the next two years (2025-2026).

Benroubi: The goal is to claim public projects, PPP contracts and concessions with healthy profit margins.

On the sidelines of the general assembly, the CEO of Metka, Dinos Benroubis, noted that, among other things, the expansion of cooperation with the French Bouygues is being discussed, with the aim of claiming new large private projects.

Their cooperation was preceded by the proposal they submitted for three regional hospitals with the donor of Stavros Niarchos foundation (the construction of which was eventually undertaken by Avax).

Meanwhile, as “Naftemporiki” has recently reported, Lamda is discussing the construction of The Ellinikon Mall with Bouygues (probably in the context of its collaboration with Metka).