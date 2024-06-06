TEN proceeds with the purchase of modern eco-friendly ships

Tsakos Energy Navigation proceeds with the purchase of modern eco-friendly ships, while selling the older ships of its fleet.

TEN is committed to having a green fleet by 2030, a project estimated to reach 2 billion US dollars. The longest-standing company of Greek interests listed on foreign stock markets announced that it acquired the ice class tanker “Viken Crude AS”, built in 2019, equipped with a scrubber.

It also sold an aframax tanker, built in 2008, as well as a steam turbine LNG carrier, built in 2007. The revenues from the last two sales amounted to 100 million US dollars.

Since the beginning of 2023, TEN has sold 13 vessels, with a total capacity of 1.1 million dwt, with an average age of approximately 18.5 years.

At the same time, it has bought and placed new orders for 20 ships, with a total capacity of 2.25 million dwt, and an average age of 1.2 years.

“Green” imprint

The company, which is one of the first to decide to invest in duel fuel tankers with LNG fuel, in order to achieve the objectives of the green transition of shipping, is making investments that significantly increase its size and tonnage (dwt) and modernizes its fleet.

“Vessel sales combined with strategic investments, in collaboration with first-class customers, have allowed TEN to strengthen its modern fleet, while at the same time reducing its environmental footprint at a time of great change for the industry,” commented Giorgos Saroglou, president and COO of TEN.