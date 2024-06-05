Athens International Airport: 18.5% jump in passenger traffic in May

More specifically, traffic in the Athens International Airport reached 3.01 million passengers in May 2024, up 18.5% compared to May 2023.

Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded last year’s figures by 10.6% and 22.3%, respectively.

Rise 17% in five-month period

In the first five months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 10.71 million passengers, marking an increase of 17%. Passenger traffic, both domestic and international, rose 9.0% and 20.8%, respectively.

Flights jump

The number of flights at Athens International Airport reached 92,310 during the first five months of 2024, up 14.1% compared to the same period in 2023.

Both domestic and international flights increased by 6.8% and 19.7%, respectively, compared to 2023.