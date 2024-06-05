Logo Image

Athens International Airport: 18.5% jump in passenger traffic in May

An increase of 18.5% was recorded in passenger traffic in May 2024 compared to the same month last year

More specifically, traffic in the Athens International Airport reached 3.01 million passengers in May 2024, up 18.5% compared to May 2023.

Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded last year’s figures by 10.6% and 22.3%, respectively.

Rise 17% in five-month period

In the first five months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 10.71 million passengers, marking an increase of 17%. Passenger traffic, both domestic and international, rose 9.0% and 20.8%, respectively.

Flights jump

The number of flights at Athens International Airport reached 92,310 during the first five months of 2024, up 14.1% compared to the same period in 2023.

Both domestic and international flights increased by 6.8% and 19.7%, respectively, compared to 2023.

