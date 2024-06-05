Petalas to Naftemporiki TV: Inflation to de-escalate

“We are optimistic because we believe that this de-escalation in both food and inflation as a whole will continue next month,” the general manager of the Union of Greek Supermarkets, Apostolos Petalas, said in an interview with Naftemporiki TV.

“Based on our own data, last May food price increases in supermarkets were slightly negative and we expect an announcement by IELKA, which monitors food price increases on a monthly basis. It will probably be close to zero and possibly negative,” he added.

“The de-escalation of inflation in organized retail is more immediate”

“The de-escalation of inflation in organized retail is much more immediate. Supermarkets do not have large stocks, so every time they are restocked, the new price rolls over to the consumer,” he noted and added that the measures of the Development Ministry have contained price increases to a certain limit.”

Products with shortages

Petalas said that “there are several dairy products which have negative inflation, i.e. price reduction, also there are detergent products or personal care or home care products whose prices were reduced but offers from the companies continued. Those that have price increases are mainly categories that are greatly affected by the climate crisis,” he explained, pointing out that, for example, there are price increases due to insufficient quantities in olive oil, juices and cocoa.

10,000 job vacancies

The general manager of the Union of Greek Supermarkets stated that at the moment there are at least 10,000 vacant jobs in the organized retail trade of food and consumer products. As he said, there are vacancies in jobs such as drivers, butchers, people specialized in logistics, but there are also many vacancies in cash registers.