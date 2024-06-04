Greece’s gambling market moved upwards in Q1

According to the data of the Hellenic Gaming Commission, the turnover of TGR in legal gambling (OPAP, lotteries, racecourse, Internet, casino) during the months of January, February, March 2024 moved upward compared to the corresponding period last year, reaching 10.85 billion euros from 9.51 billion euros.

The reformed TGR amounted to 3.89 billion euros, also improved on an annual basis, against 3.49 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2023.

It is pointed out that the amount includes profits and bonuses paid to players who reinvested them in this kind of games (reformed TGR).

Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), which refers to the actual revenue of the provider, stood at 682.3 million euros against 641.3 million euros. The player tax amounted to 97.4 million euros against 80.9 million euros.

Meanwhile, the Commission recently presented scientific opinions and specific applications for the use of artificial intelligence in the game ecosystem.

Specifically in the context of the Beyond 2024 technology exhibition, Dimitrios Papadopoulos, Chief Operation Officer of the Hellenic Gaming Commission, emphasized the role that artificial intelligence and linguistic models can play in critical areas of the organization and conduct of the games, such as the risk of player addiction, the advertising of illegal networks, the control and settlement of complaints, the information of players and the public.

As emphasized, the utilization of recent machine learning technologies for the supervision and control of the organization and conduct of games of chance in Greece is a fixed strategic goal of the Hellenic Gaming Commission.