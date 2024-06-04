IBIA hosts reception preceding Posidonia

The International Bunker Industry Association hosted a distinguished reception in Athens, Greece, on Sunday, 2 June, at the Official Residence of the South African Embassy. This event provided a remarkable opportunity for the global bunker industry to convene and for IBIA to strengthen its ties with members and the shipping and marine energy industries who travelled to attend the Posidonia exhibition.

The reception was graced by the presence of Ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps, underscoring the international significance of the gathering. The sponsors of the reception were: Agataz Energy, Coral, Feco – Salalah OMAN, Oilmar and Sohar – Port and Freezone.

IBIA will return to Athens later this year, to host its Annual Convention from 5-7 November. This event is a cornerstone for the global bunker and shipping industry, promising insightful discussions and networking opportunities.

‘As bunkers are relevant to shipping more than ever, it is only natural for IBIA to actively participate and be present in Posidonia, a global shipping event. We are privileged that her Excellency the Ambassador of South Africa, provided her residence to welcome the maritime community and form stronger networking ties between shipping and the bunkers & energy industries’ stated Alexander Prokopakis, Executive Director.

“To meet the requirements to develop, maintain and expand South Africa’s status as a maritime nation, programmes such Operation Phakisa (our Presidential Oceans Economy Programme) have been implemented to stimulate maritime awareness amongst South Africans. Given the volume of shipping off the coast, South African ports are ideally poised to offer a wide range of services including ship repair, stores and crew change facilities. South Africa is the strategic African hub for maritime operations in the South-South trade corridor from Asia to the East Coast of South America, and for the connector routes along the East and West Coast of Africa” underlined Dr Lindiwe Msengana-Ndlela, Ambassador of South Africa to the Hellenic Republic.