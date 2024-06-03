mAiGreece: The new digital tourist assistant is ready-Information in 31 languages

The application, implemented with the support of the Ministry of Digital Governance, works as a digital travel assistant and uses artificial intelligence technology, providing the user with an interface that can offer useful information.

“mAiGreece” will initially be available in 31 languages.

Written or voice questions

Visitors will be able to “chat” with mAiGreece by asking questions in their language written or spoken. Using geo-location technology (GPS) mAiGreece will provide information depending on the area in which visitors are located.

During the presentation of the application, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni said that this is a tool that, among other things, will help the visitor feel more secure in Greece, while Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou added that the new digital application will be next to them in difficult times.

As an example it was mentioned that it will provide answers about what a visitor can do if he loses his passport or wallet.