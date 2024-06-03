Nasdaq salutes Posidonia 2024 which opens its doors on Monday

The Posidonia international shipping exhibition will open its doors on Monday, June 3, at the Athens Metropolitan Expo exhibition center, at the “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport.

The exhibition will last until Friday, June 7.

The largest shipping event has been held every two years since 1965, gathering the industry’s most experienced executives to present new technological innovations, in view of the decarbonization of shipping and the planned goals of the International Maritime Organization IMO, for the reduction of gaseous pollutant emissions in ships by 2050.

It is also considered an important opportunity for shipping industry professionals to close business deals.

One of the leading financial institutions in the world, Nasdaq, recognized once again the global reach and importance of the Posidonia Exhibition and Greek shipping by posting in the heart of New York, in the iconic Times Square, the message:

Nasdaq Salutes Posidonia 2024 & Wishes All Participants Great Success!

The NASDAQ billboard is situated at the heart of New York’s iconic Times Square. This sought-after digital advertising billboard and one of the biggest in the world is sometimes referred to as the ‘NASDAQ Market Site Tower’. The tower is 930 square meters in size and rises 36.5 meters tall, ensuring visibility from a long distance with its imposing and prominent presence at one of the world’s most recognized landmarks.