Thrace Group: Positive prospects and higher target price per share

Thrace Group is expected to record a 6% increase in EBITDA at 46.6 million euros in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the new report of Eurobank Equities.

At the same time, it estimated a target price of 8.2 euros per share, double the current price of just above 4 euros.

The report said that the sales will record the same positive growth of 6%, mainly due to recent investments, with the same rate of increase expected in the period 2025-2026.

Despite high investments and challenges, the Group manages to maintain a healthy balance sheet.

The report emphasized that the increased volumes are the result of the investments of the last few years that are implemented with an emphasis on sustainable development, on products of higher added value, on strengthening the processing capabilities and on strengthening the production dynamics of the listed company.

Finally, it is predicted that Thrace Group will continue its growth path, in combination with the distribution of dividends to its shareholders, which has recently been close to 6%.