‘Green’ tariffs to move higher in June

The prices of “green” tariffs are expected to move to significantly higher levels in June compared to May, following the increases in electricity wholesale prices.

The indications so far in the wholesale electricity market, with the average price at 78.83 euros per megawatt hour, point to increases in the prices of “green” tariffs of 20%-35%.

The average wholesale price of the previous month constitutes one of the parameters in the fluctuation mechanism on the basis of which the final prices are set each month. The final prices will also depend on the discounts applied by the companies in June, but even if they choose more “expansive” discount policies, the final charges will be higher in June compared to the current month.

According to calculations, based on existing data (wholesale price and company discount), the average price for June is 14.6 cents per kilowatt hour, approaching the average price in January which was 14.8 cents per kilowatt hour for “green” tariffs.