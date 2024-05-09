Jumbo: 3% equity ‘changes hands’ for 108.8 million euros

Α 3% percentage of Jumbo’s share capital changed hands, as the head of the listed company, Apostolos Vakakis, proceeded with a pre-agreed sale of 4 million shares at a price of 27.2 euros.

The transaction was carried out through a package, with a total value of 108.8 million euros.

This means that the percentage of Vakakis now amounts to 16.3% from 19.3% previously. Nevertheless, he remains the only shareholder with a double-digit percentage of shares.

Pressure on Jumbo’s stock

Given that the package “changed hands” at the price of 27.2 euros, the stock is under pressure on Thursday, following the all-time high of 30 euros recorded yesterday.

However, Jumbo still figures at high levels, with the capitalization not far from yesterday’s record of 4 billion euros.

Since the beginning of the year, its share has jumped more than 19% (without taking into account today’s session), while the cumulative profits in the 12 months reach +37%.