Revythoussa terminal temporarily idle

The Revythoussa terminal is expected to have fewer cargoes in May than originally planned.

As competent sources of the Administrator reported to “Naftemporiki”, May will ‘close’ with 2 loads compared to 3 loads originally planned, most likely from the PPC and Elpedison companies. It is noted that both the initial and final loading schedule for May envisage a load of 2,954 cubic meters of Mytilineos and two loads of PPC and ELPEDISON, 73,855 sq.m. each. In April there were no landings at all, for the first time in the last five years.

Cancellations

The decrease in demand for natural gas both in the domestic market and in the neighboring Balkan markets in combination with the increased imports from Sidirokastro have led to a partial “idleness” of Revythoussa’s infrastructure.

In February there were two cancellations of cargoes against the original plan for five cargoes and in March there were two cancellations against the original plan for the arrival of four cargoes.

LNG imports plunge

According to the Administrator’s data for the first quarter of 2024, total LNG imports at the Revythoussa terminal decreased by 27.1%, with quantities amounting to 6.93 TWh from 9.51 TWh in the corresponding period of the previous year. On the contrary, there was an increase from year to year at the entry point in Sidirokastro, with 43.8% of imports taking place from there, showing an increase of 113.86% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.