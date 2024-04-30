GEK TERNA: Pre-tax profits rose to 268.5 million euros; plans new projects

GEK TERNA said its revenues amounted to 3,499.2 million euros in 2023 compared to 3,938.3 million euros in 2022, in line with the normalization of conditions in the energy market, where the previous year there was significant volatility. Operating profitability (adjusted EBITDA1) stood at 585.5 million euros compared to 661.8 million euros for the previous year. Pre-tax profits rose to 268.5 million euros compared to 243.3 million euros in 2022.

During 2023 and also during the first months of 2024, GEK TERNA continued to strengthen its leadership position in the market, enriching its portfolio with new emblematic contracts, such as the signing of the concession contract for the Egnatia Road and the concession contracts for the Attica Road, as well as the Heraklion-Chania section of the VOAK.

At the same time, it continued the execution of the projects it has undertaken and which are expected to be gradually put into operation, such as the Natural Gas Power Plant in Komotini. It also maintained 2023 profitability at high levels, as a result of continued growth in the contribution of the infrastructure sector (concessions-construction) on a recurring basis, despite the expected lower contribution from the conventional energy segment.

An increase in the size of the Group is expected over the coming months due to the gradual integration of various projects in the portfolio that are being completed.

At the same time, the Group continues its preparation and participation in a significant number of new tenders and projects.