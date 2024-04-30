SKY express: Strengthens its fleet by 17% and flies with brand new aircraft

SKY express now has 27 aircraft – 17% more than in 2024 – while the company maintains the privilege of having the newest fleet in Greece with an average age of 1.6 years for the ATR 72-600 type aircraft and 3.1 years for Airbusneo.

Specifically, the airline’s fleet consists of:

2 A321neo

10 A320neo

1 A320ceo

10 ATP72-600

4 ATR2-500

The Airbuses in the SKY express fleet carry CFM LEAP-1A engines. This is a strategic choice and investment by the company, as this specific type of engine is associated with proven reliability and competitive advantages in its category:

20% less fuel consumption and less CO2 emissions

50% less NOx emissions

50% smaller noise footprint

SKY express’s ATR aircraft offer the necessary flexibility required in many regional airports of the country. In addition, with 45% less fuel, therefore pollutants, and 45% less CO2 emissions compared to regional jets, SKY express connects both the Greek islands and other domestic destinations in a modern and sustainable way.

The company has renewed its fleet of ATR aircraft and, now, their average age does not exceed 1.6 years. In this way, SKY express promises all passengers, who will choose to visit one of the 33 Greek destinations of its network, that they will travel on a brand new plane! It is worth noting that in April, the company received another ATR 72-600, SX-TFI.

It is recalled that in 2024 SKY express, especially for the popular Greek summer destinations, such as the Cyclades, the Dodecanese, the Eastern Aegean and the Ionian Islands, will strengthen the domestic tourist product by offering additional seats, an increase of up to 11%.

The increased capabilities of the brand new SKY express fleet are an important advantage for the company’s people and enhance the travel experience of the passenger public.