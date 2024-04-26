Logo Image

Bank of Greece: Bank credit and deposits higher in March

In March 2024, corporate deposits increased by 1,278 million euros, compared with a decrease of 911 million euros in the previous month.

Deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions increased by 396 million euros in March 2024, compared with a decrease of 156 million euros in the previous month, according to the Bank of Greece. The annual growth rate fell to 2.9% compared with 3.1% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the annual growth rate dropped to 1.6% compared with 2.4% in the previous month. In particular, deposits from NFCs rose by 1,507 million euros, against a decrease of 536 million euros in the previous month. Deposits placed by insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries decreased by 229 million euros, compared with a decrease of 374 million euros in the previous month.

Regarding deposits placed by the private sector, they increased by 1,675 million euros in March 2024, compared with a decrease of 1,067 million euros in the previous month.

In March 2024, deposits placed by the general government fell by 718 million euros, compared with a drop of 737 million euros in the previous month, while the annual growth rate stood at -24.5% compared with -10.2% in the previous month.

