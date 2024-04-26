Space Hellas: Strong performance in 2023 for the seventh consecutive year

Space Hellas’ 2024 strategy focuses on possible acquisitions of companies that will expand its products and services, investments in research and development to acquire know-how and create innovative solutions and applications, as well as upgrading infrastructure and strengthening human resources.

According to the Executive Chairman of the Space Hellas Group, Spyros Manolopoulos:

“The technology sector is still an important tool for accelerating investment plans, but also for transforming many organizations, with the use of modern data centers, cloud services, smart applications and the utilization IoT devices, where the use of artificial intelligence is increasingly extended to the management of large volumes of data and the automation of digital systems.

In such a digitally developed world, the field of cyber security and the protection of sensitive personal data, but also of critical infrastructure, where Space Hellas operates, is one of the national priorities achieved with significant funds and collaborations with global technology companies. The development course of Space Hellas with the companies of the Group, SingularLogic in the field of software, SenseOne in IoT, Web-IQ in Open Source Intelligence and AgroApps in Smart Agriculture for the coming years.”

It should be noted that 2023 was for the Space Hellas Group the 7th consecutive year with a historical record turnover of 148.1 million euros, steadily continuing its development course.