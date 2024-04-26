Logo Image

Mytilineos eyes dual listing as conditions have matured

Mytilineos is aiming at its listing on the London Stock Exchange in 12-18 months, with its capitalization approaching 5.4 billion euros and its annual profitability exceeding 1 billion euros.

The aim of Mytilineos is to increase the marketability and “visibility” of the company’s stock in the international markets, to expand its investment base and to give further impetus to its strong development course in Greece and abroad.
Mytilineos’ announcement of the stock’s dual listing was combined with a record first quarter (as it posted the highest earnings for the period), despite a weak energy and metals price environment, heightened geopolitical tension and high lending rates.

The company is now looking at its listing on a foreign stock market  because the conditions have matured. More specifically, it has been transformed and operates with a robust model that unlocks synergies between the energy and metals sectors and generates profits under all conditions.

Mytilineos rapidly expands its geographic footprint and implements high-yield investments – which fuel profitability – while keeping leverage and business risk low. In this framework, the administration is launching the procedures for the dual listing, following the example of Coca Cola-3E and Viohalco, whose shares, in addition to the Athens Stock Exchange, are traded in London and Brussels (Euronext) respectively.

As emphasized by Mytilineos, the “internationalization” of the share – which reflects the internationalization of the company’s activities – does not in any way reduce its commitment to Greece, where it maintains important and robust activities and generates tax revenues, with the share being listed on the Athens Stock Exchange since 1995.

