OPAP: High dividend to shareholders – Aiming to further growth

The annual regular general meeting of OPAP shareholders focused on high dividends to shareholders and high targets for 2024.

More specifically, the board of directors proposed the distribution of a dividend of 1.85 euros per share.

As noted, it is one of the highest among Greek listed companies, while responding to OPAP’s firm commitment to creating significant value for its shareholders. In the framework of the general assembly, the shareholders expressed their satisfaction for the achievement of the ambitious goals for 2023, as well as for OPAP’s new historical records. Among other things, annual GGR exceeded 2 billion euros, while EBITDA reached 744.9 million euros. Regarding the planning and priorities for 2024, it was emphasized that OPAP will move on the same path, with the same dynamism, focusing on further strengthening its product proposals.

In this context, emphasis will be placed on showcasing OPAP stores as local destinations for affordable entertainment while taking advantage of the Eurojackpot, major sporting events such as EURO 2024, etc. The company also places priority on the development and improvement of the competitiveness of its platforms, as well as the strengthening of interaction with customers.

According to the CEO of OPAP, Jan Karas, the further utilization of modern technological solutions (e.g. artificial intelligence) will be explored in various areas, such as Responsible Gaming. Also, high targets have been set in the area of sustainability and ESG. At the same time, OPAP will focus on corporate responsibility actions with an emphasis on Health, Sports and Employment.

Jan Karas: We have successfully responded to challenges

In his presentation to shareholders, OPAP CEO Jan Karas emphasized that the company has successfully responded to challenges such as the effects of inflation and natural disasters thanks to its resilient business model and initiatives. At the same time, he thanked the network of partners and the employees of OPAP for their important role in the company’s success. According to Karas, the consistent and efficient implementation of the Fast Forward business strategy has boosted the company’s performance. As he pointed out, both retail and online activities developed dynamically, thanks to OPAP’s commitment to digitization, its positioning in affordable entertainment, the renewal of traditional games and the upgrade of the customer experience.