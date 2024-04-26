Cosmote: Contribution to the 5G cross-border corridor of Greece – Bulgaria

Cosmote participates in the European 5G SEAGUL project for the development of a Greece-Bulgaria 5G cross-border corridor (5G Corridor), which supports advanced Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) functions.

The aim of the project is to ensure broad 5G coverage on over 450 kilometers of the Sofia-Thessaloniki-Athens road, which meets the increased requirements of CAM services. In this context, uninterrupted roaming connectivity of basic and complex mobile services and CAM services has already been confirmed through intensive testing in real-world conditions. It is expected to facilitate the safe circulation of autonomous, connected or self-driving vehicles on European highways in the future.

Connected and automated mobility will contribute significantly to the improvement of road safety, the optimization of road traffic, the reduction of CO₂ emissions and the industrial competitiveness of both the transport and mobility sectors in Europe.

The project is co-financed by the European Commission through the Connecting Europe Facility-Digital (CEF-Digital) framework for the development of large-scale 5G cross-border corridors across Europe and contributes to the achievement of the objectives of the European Union strategy for the green and digital transformation of the economy and society.

As part of the project, mobile telecommunications providers Cosmote and A1BG, from Greece and Bulgaria respectively, will ensure 5G coverage on national highways on both sides of the border.