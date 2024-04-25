North Star Entertainment presents Project Voria in Marousi

North Star Entertainment announced the construction of the new entertainment and accomodation center, including the relocation of the Parnitha casino in Marousi in 2024. The project is expected to be completed in three years.

The company presented its planning and strategy for Project Voria, an investment of 250 million euros, highlighting the benefits as well as the traffic interventions that will be made in the area, at the intersection of Kifisias and Spyrou Louis avenues, opposite the Golden Hall and near the OAKA stadium.

9.7 thousand square meters

It will include a hotel with 150 rooms, an amphitheater with 1,400 seats and 636 underground parking spaces and will create around 1,000 jobs (in addition to those currently employed in the Parnitha casino). It will cover an area of 9.7 thousand sq.m. and the total construction will extend to 25 thousand sq.m. (the total casino facilities will occupy 8.5 thousand square meters).

According to Yiannis Tsirikos, CEO of North Star Entertainment, the investment includes 10 million euros for the interventions that will be made in order to achieve a positive traffic footprint after the implementation of the project, the construction cost (estimated at 150-160 million euros) the purchase of the equipment, etc. The company will also pay 30 million euros to the State for the transfer of the Parnitha casino (it has already given half).

Revenue

Based on estimates, Project Voria’s revenue will come 50% from the casino and 50% from other activities. Average daily traffic will not exceed 4,000 people. In 2023 the revenues of the casino of Parnitha stood approximately at 70 million euros.