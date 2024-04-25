Epsilon Net confirms negotiations for collaboration with foreign investor

The management of Epsilon Net said on Thursday that it is in negotiations for a strategic collaboration with a foreign investor, adding that it reserves the right to inform investors in more detail after the deal is completed.

Epsilon Net refuted a recent report about the transfer of the main shareholder’s percentage.

However, it admitted that it is in negotiations for a strategic collaboration with a foreign investor.

“There are indeed negotiations concerning strategic cooperation with a foreign investor, which are in the final stage and their successful completion will be followed by official announcements,” the company said in a statement.

“If the Company becomes aware of the completion of any agreement, it will immediately make all legal announcements in order to inform the investment community,” it added.

Suspension of trading

In the midst of all these developments, the supervisory authorities proceeded on Thursday morning (25/4) to the temporary suspension of the trading of the stock on the Athens Stock Exchange.

The stock of the listed company closed on Wednesday at 10.10 euros, having a capitalization of almost 550 million euros. Since the beginning of 2024, the stock has recorded a cumulative rise of 5.6%, while in the last 12 months the rise amounts to 30%.

On Thursday, Epsilon’s management is scheduled to give its annual briefing to analysts on its 2023 financial performance, with the issue of the collaboration with a foreign investor probably dominating.

It should be noted that the main shareholder of Epsilon is Ioannis Michos with a percentage of 55.41%. National Bank owns 7.5%, while BARCA Global Master controls 6.05%.