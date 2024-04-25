Athens hotels reach 63.5% occupancy in Q1

At the same time, the average daily rate (ADR) for the first quarter remained roughly at the same level as last year, as it did not exceed 98.47 euros against 94.75 euros in the first quarter of 2023, while revenue per available room (RevPar) increased by 10%, reaching 62.48 euros, compared to 56.79 euros in the first quarter of 2023.

At the same time, March 2024 in terms of average occupancy did not differ much from March 2023, the association added.

More specifically, the increase in average occupancy compared to March 2023 was 1.5%, i.e. it reached 71.5% compared to 70.4% last March.

Meanwhile, the average room rate saw an increase of 7.4% to 107.86 euros in March 2024 from 100.43 euros in March 2023, while the revenue per available room (RevPar) rose 9%, reaching 77.08 euros in March 2024 compared to 70.72 euros in March 2023.

The members of the association also noted that they understand the the need and the effort of both the Municipality of Athens, as well as the State in general, to improve their income from tourism, but they stressed the importance of a long-term and targeted strategy of further development (not only numerical but mainly qualitative).

Therefore, a healthy framework of coexistence and fair participation of all businesses is needed, they said, adding that tourism professionals must participate in decisions about the future of the sector based on scientific research.