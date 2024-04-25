Superfund: Closer to its transformation into a National Investment Fund

Τhe Superfund is proceeding rapidly with the next strategic steps for its transformation into a National Investment Fund. It has already announced an international tender for the selection of a consultant, who will support the preparation and implementation activities required for the successful establishment and operation of the Fund.

The creation of a new National Investment Fund, based on the standards of the corresponding European ones, will have a development direction, with an emphasis on cutting-edge sectors and branches of the Greek economy. At the same time, it will aim to mobilize additional private investments, as well as to attract Foreign Direct Investments.

The objective of the Fund will include among others a) the creation of added value and positive returns for the benefit of the national economy and citizens and b) the support and strengthening of the country’s investment policy in strategically important and high priority economic activities related to, among others, with the green transition, infrastructure and new technologies.

In this context, the Superfund launched a Request for Proposal (RFP) process inviting interested parties – which can be a consultant or a consortium of consultants – to submit proposals for an agreement on the requested services.

The selected contractor will be asked to assist the Superfund with its knowledge and previous experience in setting up and running similar successful initiatives in Europe and elsewhere. To this end, he will also be called upon to mobilize a strong and experienced project team.