Athens International Airport ranks first at Routes Europe awards

Αthens International Airport has again won first place for its marketing strategy at this year’s largest annual meeting of the European aviation industry “Routes Europe 2024” (April 22-24) held in Aarhus, Denmark.

The Routes Awards are unique as the voting and decision process rests solely with the airlines, rewarding excellence in aviation development worldwide. This year’s distinction is even more impressive, as major airports were also candidates such as Istanbul IGA, Rome Fiumicino, Brussels Airport, and Vienna Airport.

In 2023 a total of 28.17 million passengers were transported through the Athens airport, up 24% compared to 2022 and 10.2% compared to 2019. In the first quarter of 2024, the upward trend was also spectacular, recording performance increased by 16.5% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Moreover, 5 new destinations, 8 additional airlines and 19 additional routes to existing connections have been included in the Athens International Airport network for the summer of 2024.