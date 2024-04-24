Hatzidakis: Investments and new jobs with the utilization of public property

The Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, announced that the utilization of public property should be accelerated and the framework for short-term leases should be reviewed in the autumn, after a dialogue with the market.

“The government has started the utilization of public property”

Addressing the 2nd Real Estate conference organized by the REAL Group, he emphasized that “the government has started the exploitation of public property. Through this, investments can be made that will benefit the State and create new jobs. We have fallen behind and we have to run faster.”

The utilization of public property is part of the government’s initiatives to stimulate the real estate market, which have already been adopted and include the reduction of ENFIA by an average of 35%, the suspension of VAT on new buildings which has been extended until the end of 2025, the abolition of the tax on parental benefits-donations up to 800 thousand euros for 1st-degree relatives, the energy savings programs, through which more than 2 billion euros have been channeled in the market over the last years.

Also the increase of the tax deduction for costs of energy, the upgrading of buildings as well as the promotion of large real estate investments such as the Ellinikon. The minister also pointed out that the market has also benefited from the results of attracting investments from international giants (Amazon, Google, Pfizer, Microsoft, CISCO), which also expand to the sector of real estate.