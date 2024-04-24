PPC Renewables: 40 MW wind farms in Western Macedonia

The organic development of PPC Renewables’ RES portfolio is progressing dynamically, as new wind and photovoltaic projects are constantly being added to the existing RES projects with an installed capacity of approximately 1.5GW. In the first quarter of 2024, the first part of the Koukouli – Doukas wind farm complex in Western Macedonia was put into operation.

The project, with an installed capacity of 13.5MW, consists of three 4.5MW wind turbines which are expected to produce 38 GWh of energy per year, while preventing the emission of approximately 22,000 tons of CO2.

In addition to the “Kοukouli” wind farm, the cluster of wind farms in Western Macedonia also consists of the “Doukas” wind farm, near Kleisoura, Kastoria. With an installed capacity of 26MW from 5 wind turbines of 5.2MW, the “Doukas” station is expected to produce 68 GWh per year and prevent the emission of approximately 39,500 tons of CO2 through its operation. Work is progressing rapidly and its operation is expected before the end of the year. The construction of the two wind farms started in the summer of 2022.

As highlighted in a company announcement, with new RES projects of approximately 1.8 GW under construction at the moment, PPC is vigorously advancing its green transformation through its 100% subsidiary PPC Renewables. Among the major RES projects being built is the 550MW photovoltaic project-station, located within the old lignite mines of the wider Ptolemaida area and one of the largest solar energy projects in Europe.