Pyatt: Greece and PPC are models for energy transition

“PPC is a force of stability and a leader in the energy transition,” the president and CEO of the PPC group, Giorgos Stassis, said speaking at the “2024 Energy Security and Geopolitics Conference” organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington.

During his speech, Stassis highlighted the leading role of PPC in the energy transition not only of Greece, but also of the wider region of Southeast Europe.

“We are at a critical moment in which we must face climate change and ensure energy supply,” noted Stassis.

Political stability, he stressed, is a prerequisite for energy security, something Europe found out the hard way after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also underlined the role of renewable sources in improving energy security but also the need for flexible energy systems and especially networks.

“Energy systems must be flexible”

“Energy systems must be flexible to ensure stability, reliability and cost efficiency. Flexibility comes from both energy assets (such as batteries and gas plants) and critical infrastructure, including resilient electricity grids and interconnections between countries,” Stassis underlined.

Pyatt: “Greece is able to achieve 80% penetration of RES in electricity production”

At the same conference, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources and former ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt praised PPC’s role in the energy transition of the region while congratulating the government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the energy transformation of the country and the development of renewable sources. “Greece is able to achieve an 80% penetration of RES in electricity production. Greece is a model for the energy transition which was recognized by the EU. This is an extraordinary achievement, part of which is due to PPC, which is also an example for businesses in Europe,” he stressed.

Pyatt also said the US would keep up pressure on Russia with sanctions while he said LNG export capacity would increase by 120 billion cubic meters a year with new infrastructure construction underway.