Logo Image

Travel receipts jump 22.2% in February

English

Travel receipts jump 22.2% in February

Travel receipts rose by 22.2% in February 2024 and by 24.5% in January-February 2024, according to the preliminary data of the Bank of Greece.

The balance of travel services posted a surplus of 117.3 million euros in February 2024 compared to a surplus of 116.2 million euros in the same period last year.

In January-February 2024, the balance of travel services showed a surplus of 229.9 million euros.

In particular, travel receipts showed an increase of 22.2% in February 2024 to 291.4 million euros, compared to 238.5 million euros in the corresponding month of 2023, while an increase of 42.3% was also observed in travel payments (February 2024: 174.1 million, February 2023: 122.4 million).

The increase in travel receipts is due, according to the Bank of Greece, to the increase in inbound travel traffic by 26%, as the average expenditure per trip decreased by 2.9%.

Net receipts from the provision of travel services offset the goods balance deficit by 3.8% and contributed 31.2% to total net receipts from services.

In the period January-February 2024, the travel balance showed a surplus of 229.9 million euros, compared to a surplus of 170.7 million euros in the corresponding period of 2023.

The number of inbound travelers in February 2024 rose by 26.0% year-on-year to 721.3 thousand. Specifically, traveler flows through airports increased by 27.2% year-on-year, while traveler flows through road border-crossing points rose by 25.6%.

This overall increase was due to higher traveler flows from both within the EU27 (up by 51.5%) and outside the EU27 (up by 5.3%). 

In greater detail, travelers from within the euro area increased by 48.2% to 257.9 thousand. Τtravelers from non-euro area EU27 countries also increased by 58.6% to 130.4 thousand.

Specifically, the number of travelers from Germany rose by 51.6% to 62.5 thousand and the number of travelers from France decreased by 39.8% to 27.3 thousand.

Turning to non-EU27 countries, the number of travelers from the United Kingdom fell by 28.1% to 28.4 thousand, whereas travelers from the United States increased by 87.8% to 41.1 thousand. No travellers were recorded from Russia.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube