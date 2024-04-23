Hatzidakis to legislate the reduction of POS charges for transactions up to 10 euros

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance is moving forward with the filing of an amendment which will provide for a 50% reduction in charges for transactions made via POS.

As Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis announced speaking earlier on SKAI TV, the relevant regulation will be filed in the next few days, even within the week. It will concern transactions up to 10 euros made via POS with the amount of the commission being reduced from 1% to 0.5%.

According to sources, the reduction in the charges imposed will be targeted, that is, it will concern specific codes where many sales are observed for amounts up to 10 euros, e.g. kiosks, street markets.

The main concern of the economic staff is to offset the high commission costs of the mandatory use of POS in card payments and not allow this measure against tax evasion and payment flexibility become a disincentive or a blow to small merchants.